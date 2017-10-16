France climbs, Spain in top ten, Germany still number 1 in FIFA rankings

On Monday, FIFA published its monthly rankings. Not surprisingly, Germany is number one, followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium on position number five. Peru, Austria and Scotland are among the big climbers.

Peru have climbed into the top ten of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the first time.

This edition of the world rankings was heavily influenced by the recent World Cup qualifiers.

The Peruvians, who qualified for an Intercontinental Play-off against New Zealand, were joined in the Ranking’s top-ten by Spain, who climbed from 11th to 8th.

Europeans may be pleased with the latest list: Germany is holding on number one, and France (7, up 1), England (12, up 3), Denmark (19, up 7), Scotland (29, up 14) and Austria (39, up 18) were nations that leap-frogged to higher echelons.

FIFA will use these latest rankings to determine the top-seeded nations when the draw for the World Cup group phase is made on December 1 in Moscow.

That means that, along with hosts Russia, the top seeds will be holders and number-one ranked Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.

Leading nations to miss out on a top seeding include Spain, England and Uruguay.

Russia though slipped one place to 65th in the rankings, further diminishing expectations of their chances on home soil next year.

And sharing ranking number 206 for the worst football nations on earth are Tonga, Somalia, Gibraltar and Eritrea, Anguila and the Bahamas.

Biggest winner in terms of ranking is Turkmenistan, that jumped 22 places to become the worlds’ 114th strongest football nation.

Biggest loser by far is Equador, that found itself on position 60, 25 points lower than last month.