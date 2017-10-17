Monaco face must-win clash against Besiktas

Monaco need to make up ground quickly in Tuesday's Champions League match against Groupe G leaders Beşiktaş. The Turkish side will pose a stern test for last year's semi-finalists as they seek a third straight win.

Monaco welcome Turkish visitors and Group G leaders Beşiktaş to Stade Louis II on Tuesday, having lost two of their past three games in all competitions.

Leonardo Jardim's team were beaten 3-0 at home by FC Porto, having drawn 1-1 away to debutants RB Leipzig on matchday one, collecting just one point from their two Champions League fixtures. That's five points fewer than their matchday three opponents Beşiktaş.

The Turkish side has begun this season's Champions League campaign at a high spirit with 100 percent success after beating Porto 1-3 in Portugal before defeating RB Leipzig 2-0 to top the group.

Jardim has admitted his side are down on confidence but says they have no choice but to win.

"The problem is that they lack the confidence to do things well. We must remain at the level of champions of France."

Monaco who was a semi-finalist last season in the Champions League finds itself on the verge of facing an early elimination.

It baffles many soccer fans how a team that was challenging for Champions League last season is struggling to secure a knockout spot.

Monaco are trying to rebuild following the departures of stars Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Valere Germain, which soccer pundits argue is the reason behind their lacklustre form in Europe.

"Personally, I have gone through many difficult times," Jardim said Tuesday ahead of the match.

"We must remain at the level of champions of France. Sometimes you're down, but you have to work to get back, that's life."