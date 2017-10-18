Australia announce Test series against Ireland

Australia's rugby chiefs on Wednesday announced the country's first three Test series against Ireland. The matches will take place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney next June.

"The rivalry between the two nations has grown enormously in recent years with some memorable encounters," said Bill Pulver, the head of the Australian Rugby Union.

"With a huge number of Irish expats living in Australia, Ireland will enjoy strong support."

The announcement was made in Sydney as Irish President Michael Higgins stopped off at the new ARU headquarters during a state visit to the country.

Philip Browne, chief executive of the Irish Rugby Football Union, said games involving the two nations always generated big interest.

"The Irish diaspora are renowned for supporting the Irish team when they visit their new homes so we know there will be a party atmosphere to match the world class rugby."

Ireland won their two most recent encounters with the Wallabies in Dublin in 2014 and 2016. But they have not played a Test in Australia since 2010.