Police investigate scuffles at Everton v Lyon match

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
Neymar was on the scoresheet for PSG in their destruction of Anderlecht.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
  • media
    International report
    Ealing anti-abortion protest ban approved
  • media
    World music matters
    Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Diwali and environment
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon presidential candidate calls for federal government
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England France

Police investigate scuffles at Everton v Lyon match

By
media Everton captain Asheley Williams had to be held back by Lyon players from clashing with goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Police in north-west England said on Friday they are investigating an incident during Thursday night's Europa League match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park in which an Everton fan holding a child appeared to strike a Lyon player.

The fracas erupted after Everton skipper Ashley Williams barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes midway through the second half. Williams was booked for his behaviour. Bertrand Traoré was also cautioned.

"Merseyside police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch," a statement said. "Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."

Everton said they have identified one of the supporters involved in the melee which is being reviewed by European football's governing body Uefa .

"It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is," said Williams after the game. "It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."

Referee criticised

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said his players lost their composure because of the poor officiating of the referee Bas Nijhuis.

"I think the irritation grows in the game for our players and in my opinion that was the problem of the referee," Koeman said.

"He didn't do anything against the theatre of some of the Lyon players. Nabil Fekir in the first half dived 10 times. I understand with my players, that comes out of frustration."

Traoré scored Lyon's winner mid way through the second half shortly after Williams had levelled for the hosts. Fekir opened the scoring after six minutes from the penalty spot.

The victory allowed the French outfit to rise to second place in Group E behind Atlanta. The 2-1 defeat leaves Everton bottom of the pool with one point from three games.

Koeman's position will come under further scrutiny on Sunday. His side host Arsenal in the Premier League. Having won two and drawn four of their eight games, defeat could plunge them into the relegation zone.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.