Police investigate scuffles at Everton v Lyon match

Police in north-west England said on Friday they are investigating an incident during Thursday night's Europa League match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park in which an Everton fan holding a child appeared to strike a Lyon player.

The fracas erupted after Everton skipper Ashley Williams barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes midway through the second half. Williams was booked for his behaviour. Bertrand Traoré was also cautioned.

"Merseyside police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch," a statement said. "Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."

Everton said they have identified one of the supporters involved in the melee which is being reviewed by European football's governing body Uefa .

"It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is," said Williams after the game. "It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."

Referee criticised

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said his players lost their composure because of the poor officiating of the referee Bas Nijhuis.

"I think the irritation grows in the game for our players and in my opinion that was the problem of the referee," Koeman said.

"He didn't do anything against the theatre of some of the Lyon players. Nabil Fekir in the first half dived 10 times. I understand with my players, that comes out of frustration."

Traoré scored Lyon's winner mid way through the second half shortly after Williams had levelled for the hosts. Fekir opened the scoring after six minutes from the penalty spot.

The victory allowed the French outfit to rise to second place in Group E behind Atlanta. The 2-1 defeat leaves Everton bottom of the pool with one point from three games.

Koeman's position will come under further scrutiny on Sunday. His side host Arsenal in the Premier League. Having won two and drawn four of their eight games, defeat could plunge them into the relegation zone.