Ali’s three-wicket haul helps Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Feelin’ good!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Feelin’ good!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
  • media
    International report
    Ealing anti-abortion protest ban approved
  • media
    World music matters
    Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Diwali and environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Sri Lanka Pakistan

Ali’s three-wicket haul helps Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

By
media Pakistan's Shoaib Malik in action during the fourth one day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. AFP

Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets to help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the fourth One Day International at Sharjah. Ali was ably supported Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim who grabbed two wickets each to dismiss Sri Lanka for just 173 runs.

In reply, Pakistan easily reached the target in 39 overs thanks to unbeaten 69 by Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik who shared an unbroken 119 run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Malik hit three sixes and two boundaries in his 81-ball knock while Azam, who had scored successive hundreds in the first two matches, scored his runs from 101 balls.

This was Pakistan's eighth consecutive ODI win which also included their Champions Trophy triumph in England in June while Sri Lanka succumbed to their 11th consecutive ODI defeat.

Ali’s performance catapulted him to the top of world ODI rankings.

“It was my childhood dream to be world number one and it was my goal when I started cricket so I am very happy that this has come true. It’s always my aim to take wickets and anchor the team’s win so I am again happy to be the main bowler,” he said.

Sri Lanka trail the series 0-4 and will be hoping to avoid a whitewash in the fifth and final match which will be played in Sharjah on Monday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.