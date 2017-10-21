Marquez snatches pole position at Australian MotoGP

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Feelin’ good!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Feelin’ good!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
  • media
    International report
    Ealing anti-abortion protest ban approved
  • media
    World music matters
    Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Diwali and environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Australia Motorsport

Marquez snatches pole position at Australian MotoGP

By
media Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (file picture) will start on pole at the Australian MotoGP Reuters

World championship leader Marc Marquez grabbed pole position ahead of Maverick Vinales in the final moments of the qualifying session for Sunday’s Australian MotoGP.

Andrea Dovizioso, who trails in the title race by just 11 points, had a disappointing session, managing to qualify in 11th place.

Triple world champion Marquez, who grabbed a career 44th pole will be hoping to avoid last year’s repeat when he crashed out of the race while in lead.

“We will see the feeling with the bike, it is important at the start that I warm the tyres well and we will see which rear tyres we will choose,” Marquez said.

“The race is very long, 27 laps, the tyres can drop, I will just try to start well and get the feel of the bike.The most important thing is to finish on the podium and especially in front of Dovizios.”

Frenchman Johann Zarco, who was on pole last weekend at the Japanese MotoGP last weekend, will start third. He looked set to repeat the feat when he hit the front before Vinales and Marquez claimed the best lap time in the final moments of qualifying.

Andrea Iannone, Australian Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro will start on the second row of the grid while six-time race winner Valentino Rossi will start seventh.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.