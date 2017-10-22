Spinners put Zimbabwe on top against Windies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Feelin’ good!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Feelin’ good!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
  • media
    International report
    Ealing anti-abortion protest ban approved
  • media
    World music matters
    Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Diwali and environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Zimbabwe

Spinners put Zimbabwe on top against Windies

By
media West Indies captain Jason Holder (file picture) decied to bat in the first Test against Zimbabwe after winning the toss. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The West Indies were bowled out for 219 runs on the first day of the first Test match against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports club in Bulawayo. Spinners Graeme Cremer and Sean Williams shared seven wickets to give the hosts an upper hand in the contest.

Batting first, the visitors lost two quick wickets before Kieran Powell and Shai Hope steadied the innings. However, the loss of Powell on 56 triggered a collapse as the West Indies lost their last seven wickets for just 45 runs.

Hope was the only other batsman to offer any resistance as he remained unbeaten on 90.

Cremer claimed 4 for 64 and Williams took 3 for 20, with most of those wickets coming in one hour of play.

In reply, Zimbabwe made a positive start with Hamilton Masakadza and debutant Solomon Mire taking the team score to 19 without loss at the end of the day’s play.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.