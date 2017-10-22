Spinners put Zimbabwe on top against Windies

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
West Indies captain Jason Holder (file picture) decied to bat in the first Test against Zimbabwe after winning the toss.
Reuters/Peter Cziborra
The West Indies were bowled out for 219 runs on the first day of the first Test match against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports club in Bulawayo. Spinners Graeme Cremer and Sean Williams shared seven wickets to give the hosts an upper hand in the contest.
Batting first, the visitors lost two quick wickets before Kieran Powell and Shai Hope steadied the innings. However, the loss of Powell on 56 triggered a collapse as the West Indies lost their last seven wickets for just 45 runs.
Hope was the only other batsman to offer any resistance as he remained unbeaten on 90.
Cremer claimed 4 for 64 and Williams took 3 for 20, with most of those wickets coming in one hour of play.
In reply, Zimbabwe made a positive start with Hamilton Masakadza and debutant Solomon Mire taking the team score to 19 without loss at the end of the day’s play.