Olympic flame lit in Greece for 2018 winter Olympics

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa presents a manifesto against impunity for sexual crimes, on 20 October, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe’s comedians, the voice of the voiceless
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
  • media
    International report
    Working to stop the human exodus from Gambia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Feelin’ good!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Olympic Games Sport

Olympic flame lit in Greece for 2018 winter Olympics

By
media Second torchbearer for Pyeongchang 2018, former South Korean international footballer Park Ji-Sung (R) passes the relay of the Olympic flame near the Temple of Hera in Olympia on October 24, 2017 following the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

The Olympic flame left Ancient Olympia in Greece this Tuesday and began its long journey to the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in February. Due to poor weather and the lack of sunshine, the flame which was lit on Sunday during rehearsals had to be used during the ceremonies.

As rain fell actors in ancient Greek costume resorted to the backup flame at the ruins of the 2,600-year-old Temple of Hera instead of a scheduled ceremony using a parabolic mirror to kindle the flame.

The torch relay will take it around Greece and on to 2018 hosts South Korea.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

"Then and now, the Olympics is a symbol of hope and peace. We are carrying the ancient traditions to the future. The Games are universal and stand above all differences that divide us and are here to unite humanity," Bach said. "Our Olympic values have stood the test of time of peace and understanding."

President of the Pyeongchang 2018 Organising Committee Lee Hee Beom said the Winter Games in his country will be "safe and secure".

The South Korea government has promised that the Pyeongchang Games would be safe after some nations suggested they may skip the event if tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions worsen.

The Pyeongchang Winter Games will be held from February 9-25 only 80km from the heavily guarded border with the nuclear-armed North.

The South has successfully staged several international sporting events including the 2002 FIFA World Cup despite decades of military tensions on the peninsula.
  
he torch relay will cover 2,129 kilometres on Greek territory and will arrive at the Acropolis in Athens on October 30. Participating will be 505 torchbearers and 36 welcome ceremonies will be held in 20 districts during the eight days.

The torch harks back to the ancient Olympics, when a sacred flame burned throughout the Games. The tradition was revived in 1936 for the Berlin Olympics.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.