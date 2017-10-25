Swiss prosecutors grill PSG boss in World Cup probe

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
André Derain arrives at Paris' Centre Pompidou
André Derain : Big Ben, 1906.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Beauty and the Dogs tells not-so-pretty Tunisian rape tale
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's first women theatre extends it reach
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe’s comedians, the voice of the voiceless
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
  • media
    International report
    Working to stop the human exodus from Gambia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Sport Fifa World Cup

Swiss prosecutors grill PSG boss in World Cup probe

By
media PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Swiss prosecutors thisWednesday began grilling Paris Saint-Germain president and beIN Media chief Nasser al-Khelaifi over allegations that he obtained World Cup media rights by bribing a top FIFA executive.

Khelaifi, a Qatari with close ties to the Gulf state's royal family, is under investigation for allegedly striking illegal deals with disgraced former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke, who had been Sepp Blatter's right-hand man.

The two men have been under investigation since March in connection with media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups on allegations including corruption, bribery, criminal mismanagement and forgery of a document.

Authorities in France, Greece, Italy and Spain have cooperated with the Swiss probe, including by raiding properties.

But the OAG only went public with the case on October 12,

Khelaifi's high-profile French lawyer, Francis Szpiner, then swiftly announced that his sports tycoon client "denies any corruption" and "wanted to be heard as soon as possible" by Swiss prosecutors.

But despite Khelaifi's eagerness to be questioned, his case may still move slowly as Switzerland has a track record of taking its time with major corruption probes. Bern opened an investigation targeting ex-Fifa boss Blatter in September 2015, but there are no indications that the case is ready for court.

The beIN Media group, which is headquartered in Doha, has insisted that its World Cup rights deals were "advantageous for Fifa", rejecting any suggestion that it got favourable treatment.

Valcke, a 53-year-old French national, has told the French sports newspaper L'Equipe that he "received nothing from Nasser."

An increasingly prominent figure in sports and media, Khelaifi oversaw PSG's 222 million-euro  world record signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar in August.

The corruption accusations are the latest to rock world football which is still reeling from the events of 2015, when Fifa officials were arrested en masse at the governing body's annual conference.

Quatar has found itself routinely accused of corruption since controversially winning the right to host the 2022 World Cup, charges it has always denied.
  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.