Sports
Baseball United States

Houston celebrate nailbiting win over Dodgers

By
media Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and center fielder George Springer (4) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in eleven innings in game two of the 2017 World Series, Oct 25 2017 Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros edged Los Angeles 7-6 in an 11-inning thriller on Wednesday to level the World Series at one game apiece.

The Houston Astros notched the club's first World Series win on Wednesday with a thrilling 7-6 victory in 11 innings over the Dodgers in Game 2.

The Astros had looked out of sync as they were in Game 1 with futile swings that lacked purpose.

Then in the span of a few innings, everything clicked.

Marwin Gonzalez homered to tie the game in the 9th, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit solo home runs in the 10th to put Houston ahead briefly, and George Springer smashed a two-run homer in the top of the 11th that put them on top to stay.

"It's huge," said Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. "I think the ability to win this game tonight, you can't quantify how much that means. We play so well at home".

It proved just enough as the teams combined for an astonishing five extra-inning home runs -- a record for a Major League Baseball post-season game.

"That's an incredible game on so many levels, so many ranges of emotion," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "That's one of the most incredible games you'll ever be a part of."

The Astros had waited 55 years for this moment, it's likely to be one they won't forget.

"For everything to be going right for the Dodgers tonight, for us to come back and win that game, that's a game-changer. That's huge", Verlander said.

