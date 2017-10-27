RFI in 15 languages

 

PSG coach tells Neymar to learn from sending-off

Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery has told Neymar to keep his cool. The world's most expensive player was sent off against Marseille last weekend after angrily reacting to a foul by Lucas Ocampos and will now miss PSG's match on Friday against Nice.

The 222-million-euro Brazilian picked up a second yellow card late in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Marseille for reacting to a foul by Lucas Ocampos.

Neymar got up and shoved Ocampos and the Argentine's overreaction played its part in the ex-Barcelona man receiving his second booking, just two minutes after his first.

"He is going through the process of adapting to the league, the team, the referees, but he is intelligent," PSG coach Unai Emery said Thursday.

"He is also aware that he must learn from what happened on Sunday," said Emery ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 meeting with Nice.

Emery however defended his star player, calling on Ligue 1 referees to do more to protect him, after the Paris Saint-Germain star appeared to be targeted before his sending off.

"Other players are aggressive with him but it's important that the referees handle that. I talked with him about it, not responding to provocations but players are people. They can react if there is too much aggression," he said.

