Federer stretched to three sets by Mannarino

World no 2 Roger Federer reached the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors for the 14th time after beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Mannarino, who had dropped 10 straight sets in four matches against the Swiss star, shocked the home crowd by claiming the first set.

Just when it seemed a big upset was on the cards, Federer stormed back, breaking Mannarino’s serve twice in the second set to level the match.

The third set was a tense affair as Mannarino had break points in the sixth game. But he not only failed to capitalise but also lost his serve in the next game to give Federer a 4-3 lead.

The Swiss veteran wrapped up the set and the match with another break in the ninth game.

“I had to dig and fight tonight. It was tough for me to get into it, he was solid in the first set and deserved to win it. But the reaction from me was really important,” Federer said.

Federer now faces David Goffin who beat Jack Sock 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

The other semifinal will see Juan Martin del Potro take on Marin Cilic. Both Del Potro and Cilic struggled in their matches with the Argentine winning against Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 while Ciclic needing three hours and two tie-breaks to overcome qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

A title in Basel would send Del Potro into the eighth and final position for the ATP finals in London.