Sports
Sport Motorsport Malaysia

Dovizioso wins in Malaysia, keeps title hopes alive

By
media Andrea Dovizioso celebrates after winning the Malaysian MotoGP. MOHD RASFAN / AFP

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso won the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday to keep his world title hopes alive after championship leader Marc Marquez finished fourth.

With just one race left in the season, it’s still a long shot for Dovizioso who trails Marquez by 21 points. The Ducati rider can become the champion if he wins in Valencia and Marquez finishes outside the top 11.

“Yes, I am happy to keep my championship challenge alive,” he said.

The Italian rider secured his sixth win of the season after overtaking his teammate Jorge Lorenzo late in the race, making it the first Ducati 1-2 this year.

Lorenzo finished second while Frenchman Johann Zarco occupied the last podium place.

Zarco set a blistering pace at the start and led in the early part of the race. However, the Tech 3 rider lost his lead to Lorenzo before getting overtaken by Dovizioso.

“It is okay Lorenzo and Dovizioso overtook me. They are much better riders. I am happy with a third position. We had a good day. I am highly motivated for the season-ending race in Valencia.”

Dani Pedrosa, who started on pole position, finished fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi finished.

