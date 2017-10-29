RFI in 15 languages

 

Federer, del Potro to clash in Swiss Indoors final again

By
media Juan Martin del Potro in action against Marin Cilic at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro will clash for the Swiss Indoors title after winning their respective matches convincingly. While top seed Federer cruised past third seed David Goffin 6-1, 6-2, Del Potro had to work slightly harder to see off Marin Cilic’s challenge with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

“I’m happy I was able to turn it around today. Yesterday’s match was complicated in terms of match-ups. I went through some difficult moments,” he said.

This is the third time in six years that Federer will face Del Potro in Basel. The 19-time Grand Slam champion lost to the Argentine on both the occasions.

“He may be tired and have some issues but that will not keep him out of the final. I’ll be ready for a difficult match against an almost fully-fit Del Potro,” Federer said.

Del Potro, who played a Shanghai semi-final a fortnight ago and won the Stockholm title last weekend, admitted that he was tiring.

“I’m surprised to be in the final, it’s my fourth week in a row after many years. I’m tired and that is a little bit of a factor but the only way to play Roger is to be aggressive all the time. Sometimes, even that is not enough to beat him,” Del Potro said.

Babos, Hlavackova win doubles title

World number three Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova won the WTA Finals doubles championship with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 comeback victory over Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson in Singapore on Sunday.

After losing the first set, Babos and Hlavackova secured a crucial break in the seventh game of the second set that saw them level the score at one set each.

That resulted in a super tiebreak set, where a minimum of 10 points is played and a team has to win by a margin of two.

Babos and Hlavackova got a firm grip over the match after winning the first four points.

“I thought we were already in the cemetery and we came back from the death,” Babos said after the match.

The pair had reached the final after stunning world number one Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan on Saturday.

