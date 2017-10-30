Federer pulls out of Paris Masters after Basel triumph

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Six degrees of separation
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Native American journalists break free of mainstream media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Six degrees of separation
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Who are the Kurds?
  • media
    World music matters
    French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Beauty and the Dogs tells not so pretty Tunisian rape tale
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roger Federer Switzerland

Federer pulls out of Paris Masters after Basel triumph

By
media Roger Federer beat Juan Martin del Potro to claim the Swiss Indoors title. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Just hours after claiming an eighth title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Sunday night, Roger Federer pulled out of the Paris Masters and virtually ensured that Rafael Nadal will end 2017 on top of the world rankings.

Federer, 36, withdrew from the final event of the regular season after beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-7 6-4 6-3 to win a 95th career title.

His latest triumph puts him into second on the all-time list behind Jimmy Connors who won 109. "My body is asking for a break," said Federer. "Basel takes a lot out of me emotionally. I had five matches in six days.

"I love to play at Bercy, it's a few times now that I've not played there. It's a tough one but they have to understand that it's for the cause of staying injury free and healthy.”

Federer made a sensational return to the tour in January after six months out due to injury. He won the Australian Open and then followed that up with the Indian Wells and Miami Masters double in the spring. After skipping the clay court season, he resumed his schedule and won at Halle in Germany and collected an eighth Wimbledon crown. A fortnight ago he swept past Nadal in straight sets to lift the Shanghai Masters.

"I'd like to be fully fit for World Tour Finals in London, added Federer.

According to ATP calculations, Nadal can secure the status of year end number one by winning his second round match in Paris against either Mischa Zverev from Germany or Hyeon Chung from South Korea.

"I did think about the ranking," added Federer. "But I'm so far back in the points race that it was almost out of the question.

"I asked myself what I would do if the ranking issue was not there. I want to stay injury free, not push it and maybe get hurt next week and then miss London."  

Del Potro will play in Paris as part of his quest to reach the eight man World Tour Finals which start on 12 November.

The 29-year-old’s cause has been aided following a run to the Shanghai semi-finals as well as claiming the Stockholm Open title on 22 October.

"It's unbelievable how well Roger is playing," said del Potro after his defeat. "I hope to be in such shape when I'm his age. But I doubt I will be."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.