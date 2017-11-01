Nadal secures top spot at the end of the year

Rafael Nadal will end the year as the world’s best tennis player after his straights set victory on Wednesday at the Paris Masters over Hyeon Chung of South Korea. The 31-year-old Spaniard was forced to struggle during the opening set against the 21-year-old.

Nadal lost the first two games of the match before winning five consecutive games. Chung stopped the rot and turned the tables on his illustrious adversary by breaking him when he served for the set.

But that was ultimately his last highlight.

Nadal held to lead 6-5 and an imperious forehand winner down the line sealed the set 7-5 after 61 minutes.

The second set and the year end accolade was secured 48 minutes later 6-3.

“I’m happy for everything,” said Nadal just moments after the victory on centre court at the Accor Hotels Arena in Bercy. “It’s been amazing. One year ago I never dreamed of being world number one at the end of the season.”

To cheers from the stands, he added: “Here I am in Paris, in the most important city of my career and I hope to be going on.”

On his last visit to the French capital, Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka in straight sets to claim his 10th French Open title. In September he added the US Open to his cabinet trophy. There have also been triumphs on the clay at Barcelona and on the hard courts at the China Open in Beijing.

“Winning a 10th Roland Garros was the most important part of the year,” he added. “But the season is not yet over. I hope to be carrying on in Paris.

Nadal will next Pablo Cuevas in the last 16 after the Uruguayan ousted the 15th seed Albert Ramos in three sets.

“It’s nearly 10 years since I finished the year as world number one so I’m very happy,” added Nadal. “Finishing the year as number one is different from being number one during the year.

"For me it has much more value and to be able to be number one at the end of the year after such a big gap between the first time and this time means a lot.”