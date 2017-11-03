Forget points out the Paris Masters positives after Nadal's withdrawal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything else
Rafael Nadal in action in Beijing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is 'inclusive writing' endangering the French language?
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Uganda spy case puts strain on relations with Rwanda
  • media
    International report
    Drastic drop in Senegal's octopus stocks
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal Roger Federer

Forget points out the Paris Masters positives after Nadal's withdrawal

By
media Paris Masters tournament director Guy Forget said Rafael Nadal's withdrawal was a blow to for the tournament and the player. Reuters/Charles Platiau

Paris Masters tournament director Guy Forget on Friday put a brave face on the latest disappointment to hit the showpiece event. Top seed Rafael Nadal pulled out just ahead of his quarter-final clash with Filip Krajinovic citing problems with his knees.

Hours before the start of the tournament on 30 October, second seed Roger Federer announced he would not take part following his run to the title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

“We are at the end of the season,” said a grim faced Nadal. “It's normal that these kind of things happen. My knee is always, you know, bothering a little bit, but sometimes it's worse, and now is a little bit worse."

Before his withdrawal, 31-year-old Nadal secured the position of end of year number one for the fourth time in his career. He held the accolade for the first time in 2008. He was also top of the pile on 31 December in 2010 and 2013.

“What I take out of Nadal’s participation is his effort,” said Forget. “He came and gave pleasure to thousands of people in his two matches.

“He also got his spot as end of year world number one here in Paris. Last year in Paris, Andy Murray became world number one for the first time. So it’s true we have our disappointments but there are often lots of good stories coming out of the event.”

Forget conceded that the timing of the tournament – two weeks before the season ending championships – had always created difficulties.

“Back in 2013 and 2014, we had the eight players who were going to be at the season ending championships in the quarter-finals here,” he recalled. “We’ve also had occasions where the final places for those championships have been decided here in Paris.”

With six players confirmed for the eight man championships in London before the action in Paris, David Goffin pocketed the seventh spot before losing in the last 16 to the French veteran Julien Benneteau.

Pablo Carreno holds the eighth berth for London but will be dislodged if the ninth seed John Isner wins the title in Paris.

The 32-year-old American advanced to a semi-final against Krajinovic on Friday with a three set triumph over Juan Martin del Potro who would have progressed to London with victory in the quarter-final.

“Coming into this tournament I wasn’t thinking about London at all,” admitted Isner after his win. “I was thinking about what football games I was going to watch back home when the tournament was over. But certainly now – and I’m not going to lie about it - London is in my mind now and it would be great to qualify for that.

“But you get to the semi-finals of a tournament like this and it’s going to be tough.”

Krajinovic, at world number 77, would appear a more pliable prospect than Nadal though. “He has come through the qualifying rounds and he plays with a lot of energy and a lot of momentum,” said Isner. “I don’t blow people off the court so I know the semi-final against him could go either way.”

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.