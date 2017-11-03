Knee injury forces Nadal to pull out of Paris Masters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything else
Rafael Nadal in action in Beijing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is 'inclusive writing' endangering the French language?
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Uganda spy case puts strain on relations with Rwanda
  • media
    International report
    Drastic drop in Senegal's octopus stocks
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal

Knee injury forces Nadal to pull out of Paris Masters

By
media Rafael Nadal has never won the Päris Masters and pulled out of the 2017 tournament before his last eight clash with Filip Krajinovic. Reuters/Charles Platiau

World number one Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters on Friday with a knee injury less than two hours before his quarter-final against Filip Krajinovic. There was a hint that all was not well with the Spaniard when he played with a strap around his right knee on Thursday night during his three set victory over Pablo Cuevas.

"On Thursday night the pain was very strong but it was not the moment to stop," Nadal said.

"I had treatment after the match against Pablo to try to be able to play on Friday. But unfortunately it is impossible for me to return to the court.”

On Wednesday Nadal swept past Hyeon Chung in straight sets to reach the last 16 and secure the end of year world number one slot for the fourth time in his career. The 31-year-old is the oldest man to enjoy the status since the rankings were computerised in August 1973.

"I had a long year, a lot of matches. I pushed the body," Nadal added.

"We are at the end of the season. It's normal that these kind of things happen. The knee is always, you know, bothering a little bit, but sometimes it's worse, and now is a little bit worse."

Nadal said he would assess his fitness before deciding his participation at the eight man ATP World Tour finals which start in London on 12 November.

"I'm going to do my treatment and do my best to be playing in London,” said Nadal. "For me it's not about London. For me it's about longer term.

"And longer term I'm going to do the treatment I believe that is going to be more safe and more important to keep playing tennis as long as possible."

Krajinovic, 25, who had never been past the second round of a Masters tournament before, progresses to his first ATP semi-final of the season against ninth seed John Isner who beat the 13th seed Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 4-6 6-4.

"I did not expect this at all,” said Krajinovic, who is ranked at 77 in the world. “I was ready to play but then I heard Nadal had pulled out. It would have been a good opportunity for me to play against the world number one. It’s everybody’s goal to play against this kind of player. That’s why you practice. But obviously I’m happy to be in the semis.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.