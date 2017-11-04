Benneteau downs Cilic to reach semis at Paris Masters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The idealists won!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is 'inclusive writing' endangering the French language?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis

Benneteau downs Cilic to reach semis at Paris Masters

By
media Julien Benneteau contested his last semi-final at a Masters event in Cincinnati in 2014. Reuters/Charles Platiau

Surprise package Julien Benneteau takes on 16th seed Jack Sock on Saturday in the last four at the Paris Masters having surpassed his own expectations and those of the organisers who granted him a wildcard – tennis speak for a an invitation - for the event.

Benneteau, 35, beat the third seed Marin Cilic 7-6 7-5 on Friday night on centre court to advance to only his second semi-final at a Masters series tournament which are  considered the most prestigious events after the Grand Slams.

In the last 16, Benneteau swept past the seventh seed David Goffin, having dispatched the 11th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last last 32.

"I was obviously already pleased with my performances after beating Goffin and Jo," said Benneteau after getting past Cilic for the first time in their fourth meeting. “But I have been able to raise my levels both mentally and physically to get past Marin.”

The Croatian was the highest seed left in the draw following the withdrawal through injury on Friday of the top seed Rafael Nadal. 

"Sometimes when we give out a wildcard, we can get it completely wrong,” said tournament director Guy Forget. “But this year we gave them to Nicolas Mahut who reached the last 16 and Julien who’s got to the semi-final. They've done very well and it’s good to remember those runs rather than concentrating on the disappointments at the tournament.”

Just before the Masters got underway on 30 October, second seed Roger Federer withdrew. The 36-year-old Swiss, who had played six matches on his way to the Swiss Indoors title, said he needed to rest ahead of the season ending championships which start in London on 12 November.

In Saturday’s other semi-final, ninth seed John Isner takes on the Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic who is contesting his first semi-final at a Masters event.

The 25-year-old advanced without playing after Nadal forfeited their quarter-final with a knee problem.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.