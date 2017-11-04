Benneteau downs Cilic to reach semis at Paris Masters

Surprise package Julien Benneteau takes on 16th seed Jack Sock on Saturday in the last four at the Paris Masters having surpassed his own expectations and those of the organisers who granted him a wildcard – tennis speak for a an invitation - for the event.

Benneteau, 35, beat the third seed Marin Cilic 7-6 7-5 on Friday night on centre court to advance to only his second semi-final at a Masters series tournament which are considered the most prestigious events after the Grand Slams.

In the last 16, Benneteau swept past the seventh seed David Goffin, having dispatched the 11th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last last 32.

"I was obviously already pleased with my performances after beating Goffin and Jo," said Benneteau after getting past Cilic for the first time in their fourth meeting. “But I have been able to raise my levels both mentally and physically to get past Marin.”

The Croatian was the highest seed left in the draw following the withdrawal through injury on Friday of the top seed Rafael Nadal.

"Sometimes when we give out a wildcard, we can get it completely wrong,” said tournament director Guy Forget. “But this year we gave them to Nicolas Mahut who reached the last 16 and Julien who’s got to the semi-final. They've done very well and it’s good to remember those runs rather than concentrating on the disappointments at the tournament.”

Just before the Masters got underway on 30 October, second seed Roger Federer withdrew. The 36-year-old Swiss, who had played six matches on his way to the Swiss Indoors title, said he needed to rest ahead of the season ending championships which start in London on 12 November.

In Saturday’s other semi-final, ninth seed John Isner takes on the Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic who is contesting his first semi-final at a Masters event.

The 25-year-old advanced without playing after Nadal forfeited their quarter-final with a knee problem.