Krajinovic reaps rewards in Paris of cool head during injury setbacks

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The idealists won!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is 'inclusive writing' endangering the French language?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Serbia

Krajinovic reaps rewards in Paris of cool head during injury setbacks

By
media Filip Krajinovic came through two rounds of qualifying to reach the final at the Paris Masters. Reuters/Charles Platiau

Paris Masters finalist Felip Krajinovic revealed on Saturday that staying calm during his injury hit career had been the key to his remarkable resurgence up the rankings.

The 25-year-old Serb has enjoyed a sensational run to Sunday’s final at the Accor Hotels Arena in Bercy where he will take on the 16th seed Jack Sock.

Rated at 239 in the world in January 2017, Krajinovic stood at 77th place when he entered the qualifying tournament on 28 October for the Paris Masters.

He successfully negotiated two matches in that event to advance to the first round of the 64 man main draw which started on 30 October.

After beating the 38th ranked Yuichi Sugita in the first round, Krajinovic dispatched the 10th seed Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 in the last 32 and then overpowered the experienced Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-4 6-1 in the last 16.

His fairytale in Paris was enhanced with a stroke of fortune when top seed Rafael Nadal pulled out of their last eight clash on Friday citing problems with his knees.

Reprieved from confronting the world number one, Krajinovic edged past ninth seed John Isner in three sets in his semi-final on Saturday to reach his first final at a Masters event which, with 1000 ranking points on offer, are considered the most prestigious tournaments after the four Grand Slams in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

“I stayed calm during those tough moments when I was injured,” said Krajinovic. “I knew that one day I would come back. I did not believe it would be this year at this tournament. It’s an amazing feeling. Now I’ll be in the top 40. I didn’t expect that. My goal was to be top 100. I’m very happy.”

Krajinovic’s first injury setback came in 2010 - two years into his professional career - when he had surgery on his right shoulder. That led to two years away from the courts.

But during the exile there was support from the Serbian number one Novak Djokovic. “All the players in the Serbia Davis Cup team are close on and off the court. Novak would always help,” said Krajinovic.

“He always offers help and we are always talking. He is our hero in back in Serbia. It’s an honour to have support from him.”

Just after breaching the top 100, he suffered another injury setback 18 months ago when doctors told him he needed to have an extra bone removed from his right wrist.

“It was hard and mentally very tough going through those injuries after getting back into the top 100 and also because the sponsors were starting to fall away because although I was a good junior, I wasn’t doing anything as a pro. But I had the support of my family and now I’m in the final in Paris.”

Krajinovic will earn 853,430 euros if he prevails over Sock on Sunday. He will take away 418,450 if he loses.

“I’m going to give my best in the final,” said Krajinovic. “I know Jack from the juniors. He’s a great player. It is going to be an interesting match.”

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.