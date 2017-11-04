Massa says goodbye to Formula 1 for the second time

Felipe Massa on Saturday called time on his Formula 1 career. The 36-year-old Williams pilot, who has won 11 Grand Prix, had intended to quit the circuit in 2016 but stayed with the stable when Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes.

"I agreed to return this season to help Williams when the call came," said Massa. "I have now enjoyed four great years with the team, but my career in Formula 1 will finally come to an end this season."

Massa, who suffered a serious injury when hit by the suspension of a rival's car in the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2009, said he cherished his time in the sport since making his debut in 2009.

"I take so many great memories with me as I prepare for my final two races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, and although they will be emotional, I am looking forward to ending on a high note and preparing for a new chapter in my career."

The Brazilian's best finish overall was runner-up for Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton in 2008 after a thrilling season long battle.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams paid tribute to Massa saying he had been a dream to work with.

"I would like to thank Felipe for all he has done for the team over the last four years," she said. "It has been an absolute pleasure to work with him.

"We are especially grateful that he agreed to postpone his retirement from F1 for a year, after Valtteri joined Mercedes, which demonstrated the depth of the relationship we built during our time together.

"We appreciate that it wasn't an easy decision for him to return, after having such an emotional send-off at the end of last year.

"On behalf of all the team, we give our very best wishes to Felipe for the future."