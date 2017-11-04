Massa says goodbye to Formula 1 for the second time

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The idealists won!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is 'inclusive writing' endangering the French language?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Brazil

Massa says goodbye to Formula 1 for the second time

By
media Felipe Massa had intended to retire from the Formula 1 circuit in 2016. Reuters/Toru Hanai

Felipe Massa on Saturday called time on his Formula 1 career. The 36-year-old Williams pilot, who has won 11 Grand Prix, had intended to quit the circuit in 2016 but stayed with the stable when Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes.

"I agreed to return this season to help Williams when the call came," said Massa. "I have now enjoyed four great years with the team, but my career in Formula 1 will finally come to an end this season."

Massa, who suffered a serious injury when hit by the suspension of a rival's car in the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2009, said he cherished his time in the sport since making his debut in 2009.

"I take so many great memories with me as I prepare for my final two races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, and although they will be emotional, I am looking forward to ending on a high note and preparing for a new chapter in my career."

The Brazilian's best finish overall was runner-up for Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton in 2008 after a thrilling season long battle.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams paid tribute to Massa saying he had been a dream to work with.

"I would like to thank Felipe for all he has done for the team over the last four years," she said. "It has been an absolute pleasure to work with him.

"We are especially grateful that he agreed to postpone his retirement from F1 for a year, after Valtteri joined Mercedes, which demonstrated the depth of the relationship we built during our time together.

"We appreciate that it wasn't an easy decision for him to return, after having such an emotional send-off at the end of last year.

"On behalf of all the team, we give our very best wishes to Felipe for the future."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.