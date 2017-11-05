RFI in 15 languages

 

  • Sacked Catalonian leader Puigdemont along with four others surrender to Belgian authorities
Sports
Sport Football Morocco Egypt

Wydad beat Al Ahly to claim African Champions League

By
media Wydad Casablanca won Africa's most illustrious club competition for the second time when they overcame Al Ahly 2-1 on aggregate.. Reuters/Youssef Boudlal

Wydad Casablanca became kings of Africa for a second time on Saturday when they defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final.

Walid El Karty headed in the only goal of the game at the Stade Mohammed V after 69 minutes to give the Moroccans a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

Achraf Bencharki, who equalised for Wydad last weekend in the first leg in Alexandria, set up El Karty's goal. It was his third strike in the competition.

Victory in front of nearly 45,000 jubilant supporters bridged a 25 year gap for Wydad who defeated Al Hilal of Sudan in the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1992.

They are the first Moroccan outfit to claim the title since Raja Casablanca in 1999 and beat the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa in the quarter-final.

The name of the most prestigious African club competition changed to the CAF Champions League in 1997 when a different format was introduced along with more prize money.

Wydad will enjoy another lucrative payday when they compete with the likes of the European champions Real Madrid at the Fifa Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in December.

 

