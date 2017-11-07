Next Gen ATP finals hit by sexism row

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont during a live TV interview at the Belgian RTBF studio in Brussels, Belgium on 3 November, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
  • media
    International media
    Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Why things are getting tougher for Monrovia's fishermen
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Sexism Women

Next Gen ATP finals hit by sexism row

By
media The ATP NextGen Milan draw ceremony made players select models to determine their group. March 7 2017 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP

The Next Generation ATP finals kicked off on Tuesday in Milan, amid controversy over the sexist portrayal of women at the eight-man event's inaugural draw.

Critics have slammed Sunday's draw in Milan as "sexist", French tennis champion Amélie Mauresmo has called it a "disgrace", and on Monday the governing body of men's tennis, the ATP, was forced to deliver a grovelling apology even before a single ball was hit.

The uproar is about the treatment of eight fashion models brought on to announce the draw at the tournament's opening ceremony.

One of the eight under-21 players was asked to pull off a model's glove with his teeth, other players discovered whether they were in group A or B by choosing the model they liked the most.

One model had the letter A or B hidden on her thigh, another had it on her back, while another performed a striptease to reveal where the letter was, causing outrage on social media.

According to the critics, the proceedings reduced the women to sex-objects.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked when I saw what happened in Milan," tennis commentator Chris Dennis told RFI. "I don't think anybody was expecting that sort of ceremony."

French Twitter user Aurélien Canot commented that the draw was "bad taste".

Dennis agrees: "In football parlance this is an own goal from the halfway line."

"It was completely self-inflicted and what should have been a positive news story for this new tournament-- and all the players were looking forward to getting stuck in and playing this--has now been hijacked by a negative story."

In their apology, ATP and Red Bull which cohosts the event, said they had aimed to integrate Milan's rich heritage as one of the world's fashion capitals but the ensuing controversy they have caused suggests they went about it in the wrong way.

The paradox is that the Next Gen tournament was hailed as showcasing the next generation but has very outdated views on women, reckons Dennis.

"I think it would be distasteful in any week of the year," he says, adding that given the current climate of sexual harassment being levied against powerful men, the timing was spectacularly tone-deaf.

"With all that's going on in the United States with [film producer Harvey] Weinstein and in the UK currently with accusations of disreputable behaviour through certain politicians, I think the timing of this could not have been worse."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.