Côte d’Ivoire faces all-or-nothing World Cup qualifier against Morocco

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont during a live TV interview at the Belgian RTBF studio in Brussels, Belgium on 3 November, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
  • media
    International media
    Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Why things are getting tougher for Monrovia's fishermen
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Côte d'Ivoire Morocco Sport

Côte d’Ivoire faces all-or-nothing World Cup qualifier against Morocco

By
media Côte d'Ivoire manager Marc Wilmots. AFP/Issouf Sanogo

Côte d’Ivoire manager Marc Wilmots said Tuesday the team was unfazed by pressure or minor injuries ahead of its all-or-nothing World Cup qualifying match against Morocco in Abidjan on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Wilmots called on Ivorians to come to the stadium for the match.

“Where I’m from, we call that the 12th player,” the Belgian told reporters. “There’s a match, there’s a final to win. That is the objective.”

The equation for the match is simple: a win against Morocco means the team qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a loss means they watch the tournament from home.

Calm before match

“The pressure is on both teams, because both can qualify”, Wilmots said, adding he was confident Côte d’Ivoire would hold it together on Saturday.

“I am calm, because I know what must be done and the players do, too,” he said, remarking that the team had “a number of options” for its strategy on the field.

“[Winger] Wilfried Zaha is back, so we have a full offensive line-up that we can now deploy for the first time,” Wilmots said. “With that in mind, we have to find the balance and the strategy to upset the Moroccans. That’s what we’ll try to do.

“We’ve gathered our players for medical check-ups,” he continued in regards to a few lingering concerns. “A few have minor injuries and are receiving the attention they need, so we will know what we can do and where to avoid mistakes.”

As for the visiting team, the manager acknowledged Morocco were very experienced and motivated, while pointing out their own weak points.

“They obviously have players of strong technical skill and a solid midfield to back them up,” he said. “But they’ve also got an older team playing its last hand.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.