Federer opens campaign with win over Sock at ATP Tour Finals

Second seed Roger Federer launched his bid on Sunday for a seventh title at the end of season championships with a 6-4 7-6 win over the American debutant Jack Sock.

Federer, 36, is appearing at the eight man tournament for a record 15th time and he made the perfect start at the 02 Arena in London by breaking Sock in his opening service game.

The Swiss, who has won seven events in 2017 including two Grand Slam crowns, held on to take the opening set 6-4.

Sock, 25, qualified for London for the first time after winning the Paris Masters on 5 November. The 1,000 ranking points harvested as a result of his three set win over Filip Krajinovic allowed him to pip Pablo Carreno Busta to the final berth.

The eighth seed matched Federer throughout the second set and held firm when facing break points on his service games at 4-4 and 5-5.

He could not, however, force any openings on Federer’s serve. And after clawing his way back to 4-4 in the second set tiebreak, his sixth double fault of the match gifted Federer a 5-4 lead and the veteran gratefully drove home his advantage to claim the first match in the Boris Becker group after 90 mintues.

“I didn’t do a lot of things which make me want to hang my head down,” said Sock. “I would have preferred to start with a win. I had some chances to get back on serve in the first set but he came up with some good shots and it was a couple of points in the tiebreak. It was a close match.”

Federer concurred. "The tiebreak could have gone either way and in the end he helped me with some mistakes. I'm really happy I got through.”

He added: "It's wonderful to be back in London especially after missing last year with injury. "I got off to a great start but the second set was tight.”