Federer opens campaign with win over Sock at ATP Tour Finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    To poll or not to poll
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sock steps into new territory with victory in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 Roger Federer London

Federer opens campaign with win over Sock at ATP Tour Finals

By
media Roger Federer missed last year's end of season tournament through injury. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Second seed Roger Federer launched his bid on Sunday for a seventh title at the end of season championships with a 6-4 7-6 win over the American debutant Jack Sock.

Federer, 36, is appearing at the eight man tournament for a record 15th time and he made the perfect start at the 02 Arena in London by breaking Sock in his opening service game.

The Swiss, who has won seven events in 2017 including two Grand Slam crowns, held on to take the opening set 6-4.

Sock, 25, qualified for London for the first time after winning the Paris Masters on 5 November. The 1,000 ranking points harvested as a result of his three set win over Filip Krajinovic allowed him to pip Pablo Carreno Busta to the final berth.

The eighth seed matched Federer throughout the second set and held firm when facing break points on his service games at 4-4 and 5-5.

He could not, however, force any openings on Federer’s serve. And after clawing his way back to 4-4 in the second set tiebreak, his sixth double fault of the match gifted Federer a 5-4 lead and the veteran gratefully drove home his advantage to claim the first match in the Boris Becker group after 90 mintues.

“I didn’t do a lot of things which make me want to hang my head down,” said Sock. “I would have preferred to start with a win. I had some chances to get back on serve in the first set but he came up with some good shots and it was a couple of points in the tiebreak. It was a close match.”

Federer concurred. "The tiebreak could have gone either way and in the end he helped me with some mistakes. I'm really happy I got through.”

He added: "It's wonderful to be back in London especially after missing last year with injury. "I got off to a great start but the second set was tight.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.