International media
What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
Sports
Sport Football World Cup Morocco Tunisia Russia

Morocco and Tunisia advance to World Cup in Russia

By
Morocco beat Cote D'Ivoire and Tunisia drew with Libya on Saturday night to complete Africa's line-up for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Morocco beat Cote D’Ivoire and Tunisia drew with Libya on Saturday night to complete Africa’s line-up for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Needing only a point from the Group C showdown in Abidjan, Morocco – led by the former Cote D’Ivoire coach Hervé Renard - shocked their hosts in the first-half with two goals in five minutes.

Nabil Dirar opened the scoring from a cross-cum-shot on 25 minutes and Medhi Benatia doubled the lead after a corner on the half-hour.

The victory ended Ivorian hopes of a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup. There was joy, however, for the visitors who will go the football fest for the first time since 1998.

Tunisia could not find a way past an obdurate Libya side in Rades on the outskirts of Tunis. Nabil Maaloul’s men had to settle for a 0-0 draw but the stalemate was enough to seal Group A.despite Democratic Republic of Congo’s 3-1 win over Guinea in Kinshasa.

Senegal booked their passage on Friday with a 2-0 win in South Africa to take Group D, Nigeria and Egypt had claimed their places from Group B and Group E respectively during the fifth round of games.

 

 

