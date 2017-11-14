Nadal waives chance for first ATP Tour Finals crown after loss to Goffin

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    To poll or not to poll
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 Rafael Nadal Belgium London

Nadal waives chance for first ATP Tour Finals crown after loss to Goffin

By
media Rafael Nadal said his season was over after injuries to his knees hampered his movement during his loss to David Goffin. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Top seed Rafael Nadal withdrew from the ATP Tour Finals on Monday night just moments after losing a three set thriller against David Goffin. Nadal, 31, pulled out of the Paris Masters on 3 November just ahead of his quarter-final match against Filip Krajinovic.

The Spaniard said in Paris that he would try to recover his fitness to play in London at an event he has never won.

But during his opening match of the tournament at the 02 Arena, Nadal said he knew his season was over.

“I was committed to the event. This is an event that I’ve missed too many times in my career but that’s how my career has gone,” said Nadal. “I can’t complain. I feel very lucky about all the things that have happened.

”I did all the things I had to do to be ready for London. I really fought throughout the match probably thinking it would be the last match of the season. It was a miracle to be so close in the match but it doesn’t make sense to play another match.”

Nadal battled against his recurring knee problems and an opponent who maintained his composure during his first appearance at the end of season tournament for the eight best men on the circuit.

The seventh seeded Belgian served for the tie at 5-3 up in the second set but offered up his fourth double fault to squander his chance.

The 26-year-old had a match point when Nadal served to level up at 5-5 but he sent a forehand wide.

Three consecutive match points followed when Nadal was attempting to make it 6-6. But the world number one reeled off a string of winners to take the set into a tiebreak.

Trailing 2-0 in the shootout, Nadal won six consecutive points before claiming it 7-4.

Even when he was down a double break in the decider, Nadal refused to yield. Goffin served to lead 5-1 but was pegged back to 4-3 before regaining control and taking the set 6-4 to record his first victory over Nadal in three meetings.

“I saw that he was struggling with his movement,” said Goffin. “Even if he was not moving 100 per cent, he was hitting the ball really hard. It wasn’t easy to finish a match against him.”

Goffin, who is the first Belgian to appear at the event, will play sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov and fourth seed Dominic Thiem in an effort to qualify for the semi-finals from the Pete Sampras group.

“It is the best win of my career but it is bitter sweet because it was against a Rafael Nadal who was not 100 per cent.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.