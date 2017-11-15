Dimitrov thrashes Goffin to move into semis at ATP Finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
Members of the Somali diaspora in London react to the October 14, 2017 attack in Mogadishu, on Saturday November 4, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 London Bulgaria Belgium

Dimitrov thrashes Goffin to move into semis at ATP Finals

By
media Grigor Dimitrov beat fourth seed Dominic Thiem in his first match at the ATP Finals. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov swept into the last four at ATP finals on Wednesday with a 6-0 6-2 destruction of the seventh seed David Goffin. It was all over in 74 minutes. That it passed the hour mark was a tribute to Goffin’s tenacity.
 

It took the Belgian 49 minutes to win his first game. But by then Dimitrov was leading 6-0 3-1. He made Dimitrov struggle in the fifth game of the set but the 26-year-old Bulgarian hung on to lead 4-1.

There were some glimpses of Goffin’s talent during some pulsating exchanges from the baseline but the force was with his opponent.

“I was just following my game,” said Dimitrov after the victory. “I think my focus was very good. I started the match well. I was certain about how I wanted to play and I think my confidence was growing with each game.”

The pair have played each other eight times since their first meeting in their late teens on the Futures circuit. The match on one of the most prestigious stages of world tennis at the 02 Arena was Dimitrov’s seventh win over Goffin and the most one sided.

“I really went for my shots and I created opportunities and I used them,” added Dimitrov. “It seemed like everything I was trying to do paid off. I didn’t think I was doing anything outrageous. I just felt I was there when I had to be.”

As a result of his win, Dimitrov, who is making his debut at the season ending championships, will advance from the Pete Sampras group into Saturday’s semi-final.

His final match in the pool on Friday against Pablo Carreno Busta will determine if he progresses as group winner to face the runner-up from the Boris Becker group.

Goffin, 25, who is also competing in London for the first time, still has a chance to make the last four. He will have to beat fourth seed Dominic Thiem on Friday.

“Grigor was just better than me,” conceded Goffin. “He was more aggressive. He came to the net from the first point. It was tough losing my serve at the beginning and then suddenly I was down 4-0. He served well and was solid from the beginning until the end of the match.”

Goffin, who beat top seed Rafael Nadal in his opening match on Monday night, said he would not be discouraged by the setback. “It’s just a defeat. As a tennis player you normally lose every week so now the most important thing is to think about the next match.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.