Federer praises Zverev as he buries him at ATP Finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
Members of the Somali diaspora in London react to the October 14, 2017 attack in Mogadishu, on Saturday November 4, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 Roger Federer

Federer praises Zverev as he buries him at ATP Finals

By
media Roger Federer (right) beat Alex Zverev for the third time in their five meetings. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Nineteen time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer predicted a bright future for 20-year-old Alex Zverev after their two hour tussle at the men’s end of season championships in London on Tuesday. Federer, 36, won the encounter 7-6 5-7 6-1 to advance to the semi-finals at the event for the 14th time in 15 appearances.

Zverev, who is contesting the tournament for the first time, won his opening match  against Marin Cilic on Sunday and can also progress to the last four provided he beats the eighth seed Jack Sock in their final match of the Boris Becker group on Thursday.

“I like what I see with Alex,” said Federer. “I see somebody who is working towards the future and yes, it’s important to have success right now, and he’s had that with two massive titles at the Rome and Montreal Masters. But what I like to see is that he is working towards how he could be playing when he is 23 or 24 in terms of fitness and planning and organisation.”

Federer was one of the casualties of the German’s success. The Swiss lost to him on the hard courts in Montreal in August. Former world number one Novak Djokovic was blitzed on the clay in Rome. Three other titles have been collected by the youngster.

“What I like is that Alex has got the full package,” added Federer. “He is already number three in the world and whether he makes the semi-finals or not in London, he is going to leave the ATP Finals with a lot of information because the last six months of the season have given him everything he needs to work on and he’s only going to get stronger from here so that’s encouraging for him and his team.”

For Zverev, composure will be high on the list of attributes to master. After saving two set points, he took the first set into a tiebreak and led 4-0. But he let Federer claw his way back in and squandered his own set point before losing the shootout 8-6.

He capitalised on wayward shots from Federer to win the second 7-5 but seemingly ran out of steam in the decider losing five consecutive games to slump 6-1.

“In the final set, he played a very good game to break me,” Zverev said. “And after that I lost a little bit of concentration. But overall I think it was a positive match for me.

"I played better against Roger than I did in my first match against Marin and I still think I have a very good chance to qualify. And if I play at the level I showed against Roger, maybe I’ll be here at the end of the tournament.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.