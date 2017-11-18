Federer falls to Goffin at ATP Finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britian apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

Federer falls to Goffin at ATP Finals

By
media Roger Federer was seeking a seventh crown at the end of season championships. Reuters/Toby Melville

Roger Federer’s bid for a record seventh end of season championships ended on Saturday when he lost in three sets to the seventh David Goffin. The 36-year-old Swiss went into the semi-final boasting six consecutive wins over the 26-year-old Belgian.

But after sweeping through the first set 6-2, Goffin started to chance his arm.

He broke Federer early in the second set and held on to claim it 6-3. In the decider, he took Federer’s service to lead 2-1 and dug in for a 3-1 advantage.

The 36-year-old had opportunities to regain parity at 3-3 but could not convert.

“Maybe my game dropped a little bit because he was playing better,” said Federer. “Maybe I never really reached my best level. So it’s pretty disappointing. But at the end he did play extremely well and he was the better player on the court.”

Federer was in his 14th semi-final in his 15th appearance at the end of season championships. He advanced to the last four unbeaten in the group stages. But the voyage ended partly through his own timidity and Goffin’s boldness.

“I started to feel the ball better at the end of the first set,” said Goffin. “So I wanted to be more aggressive as soon as I had a chance to go for the shot from the return and then go for my shot after my serve. That was the key.”

His win takes him to a final on Sunday at the O2 Arena against sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov or eighth seed Jack Sock. Goffin also becomes only the sixth player to beat both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same tournament.

The last man to achieve the feat was Novak Djokovic on his way to the 2015 title.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.