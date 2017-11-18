RFI in 15 languages

 

Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
 
Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Goffin outwits Federer to reach Sunday showdown at ATP Finals

By
media David Goffin beat top seed Rafael Nadal in his first match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

David Goffin recovered from a set down on Saturday to register his first win over Roger Federer and reach the final of the ATP Finals. The 26-year-old Belgian went into the semi-final with an abysmal record against the 19 time Grand Slam champion.

He had only won two sets in his six losses to the Swiss maestro and their last encounter in October at the Swiss Indoors in Basel was a 60 minute pasting which he lost 6-1 6-2.

And when he conceded his opening service game of the match and Federer streaked into a 5-1 lead, it appeared another thrashing was imminent.

But 70 minutes after winning the first set 6-2, Federer was the vanquished combatant. “It’s a bit disappointing for me because it is indoors and it is on a court I like to play on,” said the 36-year-old.

“But I had my chances and missed them. When he had them he was very committed. I think that was the difference.”

On Monday in the group stages, Goffin the beat top seed Rafael Nadal. With the semi-final victory, he becomes only the sixth player to beat both Nadal and Federer in the same tournament. The last man to accomplish the feat was Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in 2015.

That Goffin pulled off the double coup in his first appearance at the event is all the more impressive.  “The victories over Rafa and Roger are both really special. It was my first win over Rafa. Then, in the semi-final for the first time for me here and to beat Roger for the first time, it was the perfect moment.”

Goffin will play either the sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov or the eighth seed Jack Sock in the final on Sunday.

