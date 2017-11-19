Dimitrov relishes chance to make a name for himself at ATP Finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britian apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Zanu-PF sacks Mugabe as leader

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has sacked President Robert Mugabe as its leader and threatened to launch impeachment proceedings against him if he has not resigned as the country's leader by midday Monday.

Sports
Sport Tennis ATP Finals 2017 London Bulgaria

Dimitrov relishes chance to make a name for himself at ATP Finals

By
media Grigor Dimitrov won all three of his matches in the group stages at the 2017 ATP Finals. Reuters/Toby Melville

Grigor Dimitrov will bask in the limelight of Sunday’s showdown with David Goffin at the ATP Finals and savour the moment. The 26-year-old Bulgarian, who is at the eight man event for the first time, has had to step out of a couple of shadows. First the one called Roger Federer and the second cast by Grigor Dimitrov.

When he emerged on the circuit in 2008 following crowns at the Wimbledon and the US Open juniors, his sleek one handed backhand and exuberant shot making brought comparisons with the then dominant Federer. He was even nicknamed ‘Baby Fed’.

Within two years, Dimitrov was the youngest player at 19 years and six months to be within the top 125. The rise and the hype continued and he strode among the top 50 by 2012.

A first title at Stockholm arrived during 2013 and three more the following year as he entered the top 10 for the first time before ending as number 11. But the Grand Slam titles to underscore the billing never arrived. The dedication appeared diluted.

Off the court, his playboy good looks and honed physique kept the paparazzi happy especially while he was squiring Maria Sharapova.

The slump in fortunes arrived in 2016 after the end of that celebrity coupling. He fell back to 40 and the naysayers were feasting. But Dimitrov has proved them wrong. He has rekindled his yearning for success. His doubts, he says, are decreasing.

"I think the comparisons and all this, they don't really matter anymore,” he said mid tournament. “I'm really looking after my game and what I'm doing right.

"I think one of the wrong things you can do is to try to follow somebody else or try to, as I said, follow in the footsteps, the things that they have done."

True, up to certain point. He emulated Federer by reaching the semis of the tournament unbeaten following wins over Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta, who replaced top seed Rafael Nadal when he pulled out with a knee injury.

And a final against Federer would have been a fascinating tussle on a hereditary front at the very least. But Goffin has put paid to that scenario.

“A tennis lifestyle can go in so many directions,” said Dimitrov when urged to reflect on the swings and arrows along his way. “One day I would like to talk about it. I think I have a lot to say on that matter. But right now, I'm enjoying one of my best seasons.”

Courtesy of his semi-final win over Jack Sock, Dimitrov will end the year at a career high of world number three.

“Obviously things have gone better than expected and I appreciate that. I wanted to end the year in the top 10 and I will finish number three."

Victory over Goffin would be the fourth crown of the 2017 season and the most prestigious title of a career that to all intents and purposes should have flourished years ago.

“Sooner or later you realise things in life,” said Dimitrov. “There are a lot of components that come together. I guess I have been fighting with my demons to find the right path to be consistent enough.

"Neither David nor I have been in this position before. I think it is going to be an exciting final and how we both cope with that will be the key to the match."

Praise and gratitude for his position has been lavished on Dani Vallverdu, who worked with former world number one Andy Murray.

“Dani deserves a lot of credit,” said Dimitrov. “He came into the team at a very crucial moment a couple of years ago. Without that, I wouldn't be the same guy

“I’m excited about what is ahead. I’m already looking forward to the next season. I’m even getting excited about the off-season which is not the most exciting time – because it means lots of training – but I’m even getting excited about that and I think that is a good sign.”

A backhanded self-compliment if ever there was one. Stylish and neat. Très à la Grigor.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.