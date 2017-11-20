RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Tennis Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon champ Jana Novotna dies aged 49

By
media Jana Novotna during a match in Roland Garros Reuters/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after suffering from cancer. Novotna won the Wimbledon title in 1998 when she defeated France's Nathalie Tauziat in the final, died on Sunday in her native Czech Republic surrounded by her family, a WTA statement said.
 

Novotna played in two other Wimbledon singles finals, losing to Steffi Graf in 1993 and to Martina Hingis in 1997.

The picture of a distraught Novotna being comforted by the Duchess of Kent after losing the 1993 final when she had led 4-1 in the final set is one of the memorable Wimbledon moments.

Novotna also won four Wimbledon doubles titles with compatriot Helena Sukova in 1989 and 1990, with Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1995 and with Hingis in 1998.

Wearing her distinctive headband, she won doubles titles at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Former British player and now tennis commentator Andrew Castle said the news of Novotna's death was a "terrible shame".

"She was good fun of an evening, a champion on court, so tough to play against. And her smile was wonderful," he tweeted.

Born on October 2, 1968, Novotna won a total of 24 singles tournaments and 76 doubles tournaments in her career that spanned from 1987 to 1999.

She also won the Fed Cup with the former Czechoslovakia in 1988.

- with AFP

