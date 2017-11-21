Monaco in last-chance Champions League match against Leipzig

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Argentina, South Korea and exile at 3 Continents Film Fest
One of the Argentine special focus films at the 2017 Les 3 Continents Film Festival in Nantes, Pajarito Gómez, A Happy Life, directed by Rodolfo Kuhn in 1965
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Dissolving democracy in Cambodia
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Dozens killed in mosque in Nigeria's northeast - reports
Sports
Sport Football Champions League

Monaco in last-chance Champions League match against Leipzig

By
media Leonardo Jardim, manager of AS Monaco. Reuters/Murad Sezer

France Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have to beat Leipzig in fifth-round Champions League group matches on Tuesday if they want to remain in Europe’s top yearly tournament.

With only two points in four matches, a win is Monaco’s only chance to reach the latter stages of the Champions League or even the Europa League, and even that might not be enough.

“At the moment, qualifying does not depend on us,” admitted manager Leonardo Jardim. “Qualifying for Europa League, yes […]. Either way, we have to win. Any other result will see the two objectives fall away.”

Monaco also have to count on Porto defeating Istanbul in the evening’s other Group G match.

Istanbul need at least a point to guarantee a place among the last 16, and could finish top with a win, while Porto need victory with Leipzig just two points behind them.

If Monaco lose, the semi-finalists of last year’s tournament will be eliminated from all European competitions this year.

But goalkeeper Danijel Subasic remained optimistic, even looking ahead to the sixth group match in December.

“There are two finals, this is the first, and I know we have what it takes to get three points,” Subasic said. “We don’t think we will be eliminated. In our minds, the idea is to win the game, just like in any game we play.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.