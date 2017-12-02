The return of the Tiger

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The pre-historic bandit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The pre-historic bandit
  • media
    Global Focus
    Mogadishu's iHub offers an optimistic, innovative, hi-tech future …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France vanquish Belgium in Davis Cup final
  • media
    World music matters
    Valérie Ekoumè's Afro-pop from Cameroon
  • media
    Cinefile
    CINEFILE N°8 The Orchestra Class directed by Rachid Hami and …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Golf Tiger Woods

The return of the Tiger

By
media Tiger Woods smiles during a news conference to promote the AT&T National golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Tiger Woods, who recovered from a back injury he suffered nine months ago, made his competitive return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The former world number one, who is now ranked 1,199th, looked to be in good condition and ready to take on a field of challengers.

Tiger Woods showed a top form in his much-anticipated return from injury on at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The former world number one did not seem bothered by his troublesome back.

Woods competed for the first time after a near 10-month layoff during which he had spinal fusion surgery.

But he appeared to be playing without pain at the Albany course on the island of New Providence where he mixed five birdies with two bogeys for a three-under-par 69.

That brought him to the eighth position and three shots behind Britain's Tommy Fleetwood after the first round of the top-heavy 18-man event that includes eight of the world's top 10.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.