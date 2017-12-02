The return of the Tiger

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Tiger Woods smiles during a news conference to promote the AT&T National golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, 2011.
REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Tiger Woods, who recovered from a back injury he suffered nine months ago, made his competitive return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The former world number one, who is now ranked 1,199th, looked to be in good condition and ready to take on a field of challengers.
Tiger Woods showed a top form in his much-anticipated return from injury on at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
The former world number one did not seem bothered by his troublesome back.
Woods competed for the first time after a near 10-month layoff during which he had spinal fusion surgery.
But he appeared to be playing without pain at the Albany course on the island of New Providence where he mixed five birdies with two bogeys for a three-under-par 69.
That brought him to the eighth position and three shots behind Britain's Tommy Fleetwood after the first round of the top-heavy 18-man event that includes eight of the world's top 10.