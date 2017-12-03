Australia brushes aside England in second day of Ashes clash

Shaun Marsh scored a sparkling unbeaten hundred to help Australia score in excess of 400 runs on the second day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday. The left handed batsman’s unbeaten 126 was the highlight of Australia’s first innings of 442 for 8.

The home side resumed their innings on the second day on 209 for 4 with Marsh and Peter Handscomb on the crease. Handscomb didn't add to the overnight score after being dismissed leg before wicket by Stuart Broad.

The early setback didn’t affect Australia much as Marsh and Tim Paine built a 85-run partnership with Payne scoring 57 runs. Payne was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 294 runs. Mitchell Starc didn’t stay for long after losing his wicket to Broad after scoring just six runs.

Pat Cummins provided the crucial support to Marsh whose ffifth career hundred helped Australia go past 400 runs. Marsh and Cummins put on 99 runs for the eighth wicket before Cummins got out for 44 runs. Australia declared their innings with Marsh and Nathan Lyon at the crease.

Earlier, England opted to field after winning the toss in the first day-night Ashes Test. The top four Australian batsmen got off to decent starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Usman Khawaja scored a fifty while David Warner and Steve Smith were dismissed in 40s.

Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Brisbane last week.