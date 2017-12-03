RFI in 15 languages

 

The pre-historic bandit
 
Sports
Football Sport

United outclass Arsenal as Chelsea, Liverpool win

By
media Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester United narrowed the gap to leaders Manchester City after beating Arsenal 3-1 in their Premier League match.

Arsenal pulled one back as Alexandre Lacazette hit the back of the net four minutes into the second half. The goal raised the hopes of Arsenal’s comeback. However, any such hope was dashed after Lingard scored his second to provide a two-goal cushion to United.

United are now five points behind City who have a game in hand while Arsenal are fifth in the standings, 12 points behind the leaders.

In other matches, defending champions Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-1 thanks to a sparkling performance by striker Eden Hazard.

Newcastle took the lead through Dwight Gayle’s goal on the 12th minute. However their lead didn’t last for long as Chelsea levelled the score just 10 minutes later as Hazard scored his first goal.

The home team took the lead in the 33rd minute after Alvaro Morata scored with a header.

Hazard made it 3-1 for Chelsea in the 74th minute after converting a penalty.

Liverpool thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 with a brace from Roberto Firminho, a goal each from Emre Can, Philippe Coutinho and an own goal by

