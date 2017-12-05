Football accused being 'institutionally racist' over lack of black managers

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris-based radio connects refugees
The Paris-based radio for and by refugees
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris-based radio connects refugees
  • media
    International media
    Website showcases women experts in French media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The pre-historic bandit
  • media
    Global Focus
    Mogadishu's iRise Hub offers an optimistic, innovative, hi-tech …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France vanquish Belgium in Davis Cup final
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Trump tells Abbas he wants to transfer US embassy to Jerusalem

US President Donald Trump has told Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas he wants to transfer the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Israel. During their phone call Abbas responded that the move could have "dangerous consequences".

Sports
Football Racism Sport

Football accused being 'institutionally racist' over lack of black managers

By
media QPR technical director Chris Ramsey has said "institutional racism" remains a problem in football Rueters/John Sibley

Pressure is growing on English football to increase the number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches in the sport, after former Queens Park Rangers manager Chris Ramsey accused it of being "institutionally racist".

"We know the balance needs to be addressed at some stage," Ramsey told Sky Sports news debate programme on Tuesday.

Figures published last week show that less than five percent of senior coaches at professional clubs in England are from BAME backgrounds and only 10 of those work at first-team level.

Ramsey, one of England's first black managers, has blamed this dearth on "institutional racism".

Despite black and Asian footballers constituting almost 30 percent of players, there remains just a handful of non-white managers across the 92 league clubs.

"All football recognises this is an issue," Roisin Wood, Chief Executive Officer of football's equality and inclusion organisation, Kick It Out, told RFI.

Rooney rule

Football authorities are being urged to introduce a mandatory interviewing rule,  known as the Rooney Rule, used in the National Football League.

It would require clubs to interview minority ethnic candidates for head coaching jobs.

The FA recently announced a 1.2-million-euro investment over the next five years, to get more aspiring coaches from BAME communities into the licenced coaching system, at the elite level, but Woods argues there's "still a lot to do".

"We speak to a lot of black players who've given up on the game," she says.

Most feel "there's no point in getting qualified, there's no point in going forward because [they're] not going to get a job. So it's about trying to make the whole recruitment process as open and transparent as possible."

Level playing field

The English Football League has been trying to reduce the disparity and last year made it mandatory at academy level for their 72 clubs to interview at least one BAME candidate for vacant coach roles.

"It's not about giving people jobs they're not qualified for," insists Woods, who rejects the positive discrimination card.

"It's about giving that level playing field, so that the best person gets the job. But if you don't even feel you're on the level playing field or you don't even have a chance, why would you even apply for a job if you don't feel it's a transparent process?"

One of the ways of building confidence is ensuring that there are sufficient role models reckons Woods.

"Chris Ramsey is a prime example," she says, of the former football player turned coach and now technical director.

"You want more of reaching out into local grassroots communities to make sure that the young diverse coaches that may be in the grassroots parts of the game are now getting a chance to go into the academy side of the game, which then leaves them the chance of getting into the elite level," she says, on the gap between black players going from playing to coaching.

"We want to be able to say that as a young BAME coach that I feel there's a role for me in football, that I have an opportunity to progress, and I think that's what's really important," Woods added.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.