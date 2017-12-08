RFI in 15 languages

 

Big guns await draw for Champions League knockout stages
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé is expected to be among the stars of the latter stages of the Champions League tournament.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d'Or

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times since 2008. AFP/L'Equipe/Franck Faugère

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or on Thursday night for a record-equalling fifth time. The 32-year-old Real Madrid came in ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi - who has also won the accolade five times - and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

 

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon finished fourth in the poll of 176 sports writers worldwide, and the Real Madrid duo of Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos were fifth and sixth respectively.

PSG's teenager striker Kylian Mbappé was the highest placed French player at seventh.

Ronaldo was the top scorer in last season's Champions League as Real became the first team to successfully defend the title with victory over Juventus in June. He also helped Real to their first La Liga title in five years.

"Of course I feel happy. This is something I look forward to every year," Ronaldo said at the ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"The trophies won last year helped to win this award. Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level."

Ronaldo, who also won the Fifa men's player of the year award in October, added the 2017 Ballon d'Or to his wins in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

He scored 42 goals in all competitions for Real last season, and also netted 15 times in Portugal's qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Messi and Ronaldo have now shared the last 10 Ballons d'Or since the latter's first win after leading Manchester United to the 2007-08 Champions League title.

"I hope to play at this level for a few more years, I hope the battle with Messi continues, things happen for a reason," he added. "I feel good this season and we'll see what we win at the end of the year."

When asked if he would like to finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo said: "I'm happy at Real Madrid, I want to stay there... If possible."

Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, compared Ronaldo to Alfredo Di Stefano, the only other player to win multiple Ballons d'Or while with Real.

"For me, he's the most complete player after Alfredo Di Stefano, he's Alfredo's heir," said Perez. "He embodies all the values of Real -- effort, respect, teamwork and solidarity."

