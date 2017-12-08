Peru skipper Guerrero banned for taking cocaine

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Big guns await draw for Champions League knockout stages
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé is expected to be among the stars of the latter stages of the Champions League tournament.2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Big guns await draw for Champions League knockout stages
  • media
    International report
    'Jakarta' taxis in Senegal involved in road accidents
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris-based radio connects refugees
  • media
    International media
    Website showcases women experts in French media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The pre-historic bandit
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Peru World Cup

Peru skipper Guerrero banned for taking cocaine

By
media Paolo Guerrero (centre) was expected to lend his experience to Peru's first visit to the World Cup since 1982. Reuter/Andres Stapff

Peru's first visit to the World Cup finals since 1982 was dealt a huge blow on Friday when veteran skipper Paolo Guerrero was banned from football for a year for failing a drugs test.

The disciplinary committee of world football's governing body Fifa handed out the punishment after the 33-year-old tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

The drug control came following Peru's match in Buenos Aires against Argentina on 5 October. Peru eventually qualified for the tournament in Russia next summer following a 2-0 aggregate win in the inter-continental play-off against New Zealand in November.

Guerrero, who plays for the Brazilian club Flamengo, has scored 33 goals in 84 ppearances for his country. He was suspended for the two legs against New Zealand while his case was under review.

His ban was extended for another three weeks on 5 December before the final decision on Friday.

On 1 December, during a lavish ceremony in Moscow, Peru were drawn in Group C with France, Australia and Denmark.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.