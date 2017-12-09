RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris St Germain Lille

PSG beat Lille to move 12 points clear at top of Ligue 1

media Coach Unai Emery steered PSG to their first victory in three matches on Saturday night when they beat Lille. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Lille. The success at the Parc des Princes came after successive defeats for the teams for the first time since late 2014.

Angel di Maria scored in the 28th minute after being set up by Kylian Mbappé. Javier Pastoré doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half.

With Lille seemingly happy to limit the damage, the game appeared to be heading towards a routine win for the hosts when Anwar El-Ghazi struck four minutes from time for the visitors.

But any hopes of a shock draw were killed off when Mbappé hit the third in stoppage time.

The win sent PSG 12 points clear of Lyon, Monaco and Marseille who all have 32 points. Monaco can move to within nine points of the pacesetters provided they beat Troyes on Saturday night at the Stade Louis II. Lyon and Marseille play on Sunday against Amiens and Saint-Etienne respectively.

