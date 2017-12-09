PSG seek to reassert all-conquering image at Lille's expense

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Man, that’s FAST!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Israel continues charm offensive across Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Man, that’s FAST!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Big guns await draw for Champions League knockout stages
  • media
    International report
    'Jakarta' taxis in Senegal involved in road accidents
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris-based radio connects refugees
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Paris attacks

PSG seek to reassert all-conquering image at Lille's expense

By
media Unai Emery's PSG are in the hunt for four trophies this season. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain host Lille on Saturday at the Parc des Princes searching for their first win in three games. On 2 December Unai Emery's expensively assembled side lost for the first time this season in Ligue 1 at Strasbourg.

Three days after that 2-1 setback, Emery’s men went down 3-1 at Bayern Munich in the final game of the group stages in the Champions League.

To put the losses into context, the reverse at Strasbourg means they only have a nine point cushion over second placed Lyon. And in the Champions League, they still progressed to the last 16 as group winners.

The PSG faithful have not had to entertain consecutive losses since the end of 2014. And despite the hysteria in some parts of the French football media, Emery said he would not entertain gloom and self-loathing.

“How on earth can we really doubt ourselves when we are nine points clear in the title race and into the knockout stages of the Champions League as winners of the group?”

Victory on Saturday should be relatively straight forward against third from bottom Lille even if PSG are missing 222 million euros worth of Neymar talent. The 25-year-old is suspended for the encounter. But the Brazilian was not purchased to outfox the likes of lowly Lille. He was drafted in to unlock the defences of European giants in the continent’s most prestigious competition.

"I’m always critical of myself whether we win or lose," said Emery. “When we lose, I try to keep calm and try to transmit that to my players.”

Emery’s quest to remain in the zen zone should be aided by visitors who have not won at the Parc des Princes since 1996.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.