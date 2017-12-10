Inter's draw at Juventus opens door for Napoli

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Man, that’s FAST!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Israel continues charm offensive across Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Man, that’s FAST!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Big guns await draw for Champions League knockout stages
  • media
    International report
    'Jakarta' taxis in Senegal involved in road accidents
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris-based radio connects refugees
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Italy

Inter's draw at Juventus opens door for Napoli

By
media Massimo Allegri is trying to lead Juventus to a seventh straight Italian title. Reuters/ Max Rossi

Napoli can reclaim the lead of Serie A on Sunday following Inter Milan’s goalless draw at Juventus on Saturday night. Inter boast 40 points after 16 games of the Italian top flight but Napoli will leap into pole position if they beat Fiorentina at the San Paolo stadium.

On Saturday, Luciano Spalletti's Inter were for long periods second best to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. But Mario Mandzukic wasted several opportunities to score for the hosts.

"Leaving Turin with a point and a clean sheet is positive," said Spalletti. "The first 30 minutes were very good. I thought we had the potential to do more, but we gave the ball away because we weren't determined enough in the second half.

"We almost seemed to rest on our laurels and be content with just keeping possession."

Despite Inter's initial domination, Mandzukic could have given Juve the lead as early as the eighth minute when a Juan Cuadrado cross wormed its way through a crowd of defenders, but the Croat shot straight at Inter keeper Samir Handanovic from close range.

Just before the pause, Mandzukic saw a powerful hit the crossbar.

"Inter are top of the table, are a quality team and worked really hard. We were great in the second half and were only lacking a goal," said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"It's a shame we didn't win, but considering how much we can improve, I am happy with the performance, as Inter are competitive to fight for the title to the end."

However Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic said the draw felt like a missed opportunity for his side who are hunting for a seventh straight league crown.

"The disappointment of the team in the locker room was evident, as we were the stronger side on the field and didn't take our chances," Pjanic said.

"It's a pity, as we were superior on the night and could've done more to win. I see this as two dropped points, as Inter never really had scoring opportunities."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.