Serena Williams to return to action at Abu Dhabi exhibition

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City on wonder roll
  • media
    World music matters
    KasbaH rocks indie music festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Picture what it means to be a Chadian woman
  • media
    International report
    Battling to protect Gorée Island's legacy of slavery
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Serena Williams Novak Djokovic UAE

Serena Williams to return to action at Abu Dhabi exhibition

By
media Serena Williams beat her sister, Venus, to win the Australian Open in January 2017. She took time off after the tournament to give birth to her first child. Reuters/Jason Reed

Former world number one Serena Williams will play at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi on 30 December, the organisers announced on Sunday. The 36-year-old has not played since clinching a 23rd Grand Slam singles title 11 months ago at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Following her straight sets victory over her sister, Venus Williams, she revealed she was pregnant during the tournament. She took off to give birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia in September.

Williams will return with a match against the French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. They will be the first women to compete in the event.

"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter," Williams said in a statement.

"The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event."

Williams can equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles if she defends her title in Australia. But she will start the quest with a low seeding after slipping to 22nd in the rankings.

The six-strong men's field in Abu Dhabi features the former world number one Novak Djokovic, who will also be making his comeback.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion has not played competitively since his quarter-final loss in July to Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon because of an elbow injury.

  

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.