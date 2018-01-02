Murray withdraws, Muguruza retires at Brisbane International

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Andy Murray

Murray withdraws, Muguruza retires at Brisbane International

By
media Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza competing at Roland Garros in Paris in 2017. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Two of tennis’s top stars suffered setbacks in their first matches of the year on Tuesday, with Garbine Muguruza succumbing to leg cramps and Andy Murray raising the possibility of surgery to deal with a persistent hip complaint.

Murray’s hip problems have kept the former world number one on the sidelines since July and continued to dog the Scotsman on Tuesday, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament in Brisbane.

“I’ve obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists,” Murray wrote in a message on Instagram.

“Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that.”

Murray had been seeded number two in Brisbane, where he’d been expecting to play his first competitive match since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon.

He became the second men’s star player to pull out of the tournament after top seed Rafael Nadal did so late last week.

Collapse in heavy heat

Also in Brisbane, women’s world number two Garbine Muguruza abandoned her first match of the year after collapsing due to leg cramps.

The Spaniard had been leading 2-1 against Alekandra Krunic of Serbia when she succumbed to cramps after dealing a serve in the third set.

“I felt in trouble in the second set when I was 2-0 up,” the Wimbledon champion told reporters after the match. “I started to feel my calves were cramping. I continued to think with the match they might go away and then they were increasing.”

Muguruza suggested the 30°C heat and heavy humidity had a role to play in the collapse.

“Normally I cramp very few times but I do remember that the last time I cramped was actually in Melbourne,” she said. “Maybe it's the hot, maybe it's the conditions, I don't know, but it's not very often in me.”

The early exit costs Muguruza a chance to replace Romania’s Simona Halep at the top of world rankings ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Alize Cornet of France and Johanna Konta of Britain both advanced to quarter-finals with respective wins over Marjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia and local hope Ajla Tomljanovic, respectively.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.