Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Australian Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia Andy Murray

Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Australian Open

By
media Andy Murray has not played a competitive match since his defeat in the last eight at Wimbledon in July. eurosport

Andy Murray withdrew from the Australian Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a hip injury. The 30-year-old Briton has not played a competitive match since losing the quarter-final at Wimbledon in July.

"Sadly, I won't be playing in Melbourne this year as I am not yet ready to compete," he said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will fly back from Australia to London in order to assess his options over his recovery.

"I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon," Murray added.

Murray ended his season following his five-set defeat to Sam Querrey in the last eight at Wimbledon. In a post on social media this week, Murray explained the mental turmoil of being unfit, despite six months of rehabilitation.

"We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer," Craig Tiley, the tournament director of the Australian Open, said.

"I know that Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it."

Nadal, Djokovic doubts

World number one Rafael Nadal and six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic remain doubts for the first Grand slam event of the season which starts on 15 January.

Nadal, the reigning French Open and US Open champion, pulled out of Brisbane Interntional tournament last weekend with a knee injury.

Djokovic has not played since a problem with his right elbow forced him to retire from his quarter-final clash at Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old Serb cancelled scheduled appearances in Abu Dhabi and Doha to nurse his arm.

He says he will test the injury next week at two warm-up events in Melbourne before deciding whether to compete.

Will Serena return?

On the women's tour, there are question marks over the fitness of defending champion Serena Williams, who has not played competitively since giving birth four months ago.

And British number one Johanna Konta, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2016, retired from her Brisbane quarter-final on Thursday with a right hip injury.

"Hips take a massive beating," Konta said. "Obviously, our game is becoming more and more physical and the demands of the tour as well, week-in and week-out, is becoming more demanding."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.