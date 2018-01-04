RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Football England

Spurs face West Ham with eye on top four

By
media Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is trying to steer his team to a finish in the top four of the English Premier League. Reuters/Paul Childs

Tottenham Hotspur host fellow Londoners West Ham United on Thursday night hoping to maintain their chase for a spot in next season's Uefa Champions League.

With Manchester City 15 points clear of second placed Manchester United after 21 games, the intrigue in the English Premier League appears to be who will finish second, third or fourth.

Chelsea are a point behind United with 46 points following a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Wednesday night. Spurs will remain fifth whatever the outcome of the match at Wembley on Thursday. But a victory will move them to within one point of fourth-placed Liverpool.

The fixture against West Ham comes 48 hours after a 2-0 win at Swansea City. West Ham beat West Brom 2-1 the same night.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said on the eve of Thursday's clash that he did not believe that fatigue would be an issue for his side.

"I am not going to complain. I think we will arrive in the same condition as West Ham," he said.

"It will be difficult for the players. We will maybe make some changes to give fresh legs to the team. But it will be an opportunity for the other players in the squad."

Pochettino said striker Harry Kane will be fit to start on Thursday. The England international, who had been suffering from a heavy cold, came on in the second half at Swansea. It was his pass that created the opening for Dele Alli's winner in the 89th minute.

West Ham go into the match battling against relegation. The east Londoners are in 16th place - just one point off the danger zone.

"West Ham have improved a lot under David Moyes and it will be very tough game," added Pochettino.

