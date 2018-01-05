Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Serena Williams Australia

Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open

By
media Serena Williams beat her sister, Venus, to win the Australian Open in January 2017. She took time off after the tournament to give birth to her first child. Reuters/Jason Reed

Serena Williams pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday after conceding she was not in title winning form. The American claimed the women's singles crown last January by beating her older sister Venus in the final.

Once she had hoisted her 23rd Grand Slam singles trophy, she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child.

Soon after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia, 36-year-old Williams said she would start the preparation to defend her title in Melbourne.

But after an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on 30 December against the French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, Williams admitted she needed more time before returning to the intensity of WTA Tour action.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi I realised that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be.

“My coach and team always said: 'Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.'"

Williams added: "I can compete. But I don't want to just compete. I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.

"The memory of last year's Open is one that I will carry with me. Olympia and I look forward to coming back again."

It is the second blow for the Australian Open organisers in as many days. On Thursday, the former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from the event in order to continue his recovery from a hip problem that has forced him off the circuit for six months.

Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is also a doubt for the tournament. The 30-year-old Serb, who has not played competitively since an elbow injury led to his withdrawal from Wimbledon in July, said he would test his arm at matches next week.

The men's world number one Rafael Nadal is expected to take part even though he pulled out of the Brisbane International tournament.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.