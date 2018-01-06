Kyrgios dispatches Dimitrov to reach Brisbane final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia

Kyrgios dispatches Dimitrov to reach Brisbane final

By
media Nick Kyrgios is the first Australian to reach the final of the Brisbane International since Lleyton Hewitt in 2014. Reuters/Patrick Hamilton

Nick Kyrgios came from a set down on Saturday to beat top seed Grigor Dimitrov and advance to the final of the Brisbane International. Kyrgios had lost his two previous matches against the Bulgarian and another defeat loomed after Dimitrov claimed the opener 6-3.

But the Australian 22-year-old, roared on by the partisans, stormed through the second set. He won that 6-1 to level the match. At 3-3 in the decider, Kyrgios broke Dimitrov to lead 4-3 and he served out to claim the victory.

"I hadn't beaten him before so going into the match, I knew that I was going to do something a little different," Kyrgios said. “I did not want to give him too much rhythm so I came into the net a lot and was aggressive with my returns.  

"He played a pretty solid first set. I played a pretty loose game to get broken," Kyrgios added. "From then on, I felt pretty in control of the match."

Dimitrov, who saved a match point, during his last 16 win over the Australian John Millman, was munificent in defeat. “Sometimes you try to change up the game and break the rhythm of a player. I thought that whatever Nick tried seemed to work. He deserved to win.”

The final will be Kyrgios’s first on home soil and his seventh overall. He is the first Australian to reach the Brisbane final since Lleyton Hewitt defeated Roger Federer in 2014.

Earlier the American Ryan Harrison destroyed hopes of an all-Australian final. He beat the 18-year-old wildcard Alex de Minaur in two hours and 37 minutes.

De Minaur’s run to the semis had captured the imagination of the locals. He saw off fourth seed Milos Raonic in the last 16 and the world number 208 beat fellow teenager Michael Mmoh in the last eight.

He appeared on course for the final when, after taking the first set 6-4, he was 5-3 up in the second set tiebreak. But the world number 47 reeled off the next four points to take the game and level the match.

Harrison then broke de Minaur twice at the start of the decider and although the Australian got one break back he was unable to complete the comeback.

Kyrgios, who has beaten Harrison in straight sets in both of their previous matches, said he was ready for a tough fight. “I know that he is a dangerous opponent. He’s a good mover and can serve very well.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.