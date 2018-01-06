Liverpool's Coutinho heads for dream move to Barca

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Liverpool Barcelona England Spain

Liverpool's Coutinho heads for dream move to Barca

By
media Philippe Countinho scored 41 goals in 152 appearances for Liverpool. Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Barcelona on Saturday announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in a 160 million euro deal. The 25-year-old Brazil international joined the Merseyside giants from Inter Milan for 10 million euros in January 2013.

"Coutinho will sign a contract for the rest of the season and five more years with a release clause of 400 million euros," Barcelona said in a statement.

Brendan Rodgers, then in charge at Liverpool, spotted Coutinho’s potential when he helped Brazil win the Under-20 World Cup in 2011.

He came to England and was an instant success. He scored his first goal for Liverpool on his full debut in a 5-0 victory over Swansea in February 2013 and was a key member of Rodgers’ team that narrowly failed to win the Premier League title in 2014.

Once Liverpool's star striker Luis Suarez was sold to Barcelona in 2014, it was Coutinho who assumed the mantle of the team's driving force.

This season the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has handed Coutinho the skipper’s armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson. But not even that honour has been enough to thwart the advances of Barcelona who offered more than 150 million euros to sign him last August.

Liverpool rejected Barca's approaches in the summer. But Klopp admitted on Saturday that they were powerless to resist the latest overtures.

"It's no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen.

"We managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do," added Klopp.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain. But he is 100 per cent certain his future - and that of his family - belongs at Barcelona.

"It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind. Philippe has made a fantastic contribution to this club over his five years of service and as disappointed as we are he doesn't want to extend that, the relationship we have for him means with a heavy heart we wish him well," he said.

Klopp added: "The player remained dedicated and committed to helping us win matches, producing good performances and training hard each day at Melwood after the summer window had closed, despite failing to convince us to allow him to leave during that period and that level of professionalism reflects positively on him."

  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.